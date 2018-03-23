Today’s Headlines
- Mayor’s Meeting on AV Safety (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- Early Morning BART to be Replaced by Buses During Retrofit (SFGate)
- Inspections for Oakland/Alameda Bridges (EastBayTimes)
- Man Arrested in Attack on Muni Driver (SFExaminer)
- Suspect Arrested in BART Robbery (SFBay)
- More on Russia Hill Reservoir Park (Curbed)
- ‘Early Days’ Statue Removal Challenged (SFChron)
- How Development Fees Hurt Housing (Curbed)
- Home Prices Continue to Rise (SFChron)
- Transit Steeling Union City Road Project Moves Forward (EastBayTimes)
- Wind Advisory on Bridges Today (SFGate)
- Commentary: Get Behind Regional Measure 3 (BizTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA