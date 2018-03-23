Today’s Headlines

  • Mayor’s Meeting on AV Safety (SFExaminer, SFChron)
  • Early Morning BART to be Replaced by Buses During Retrofit (SFGate)
  • Inspections for Oakland/Alameda Bridges (EastBayTimes)
  • Man Arrested in Attack on Muni Driver (SFExaminer)
  • Suspect Arrested in BART Robbery (SFBay)
  • More on Russia Hill Reservoir Park (Curbed)
  • ‘Early Days’ Statue Removal Challenged (SFChron)
  • How Development Fees Hurt Housing (Curbed)
  • Home Prices Continue to Rise (SFChron)
  • Transit Steeling Union City Road Project Moves Forward (EastBayTimes)
  • Wind Advisory on Bridges Today (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Get Behind Regional Measure 3 (BizTimes)

