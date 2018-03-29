Today’s Headlines

  • More on Bike Coalition Letter to DMV (SFExaminer)
  • Self-Driving Car Gets Cited for Failing to Yield at Crosswalk (KPIX)
  • Suit Says SF Killed Taxi Industry/Failed to Regulate Competition (Curbed)
  • Bernal Hit and Run (Hoodline, SFBay)
  • Arrest in Deadly Dogpatch Hit and Run (SFChron, Hoodline, NBCBayArea)
  • Upper Haight Infra in Limbo (Hoodline)
  • Is PG&E Delaying City Projects? (SFChron)
  • Tenderloin Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Fruitvale Model Development (EastBayTimes)
  • Berkeley Mayor Commits to Housing on BART Lot (Curbed)
  • Millbrae Station Development Approved (DailyJournal)
  • Novato Residents Want Crossing Guards and Electric Vehicles (MarinIJ)

