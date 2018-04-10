Today’s Headlines

SMART Gets Funds to extend to Larkspur (SFGate, MarinIJ, SFBay)

City May Sue Scooters (SFChron)

More Revelations on Hunters Point Shipyard Soil Testing (BizTimes)

Seawall Foundation Bond (SFExaminer)

Portola Hit-and-Run (Hoodline)

Motorists Blowing by Stopped School Buses (EastBayTimes)

More on Central Subway Tour (Curbed)

More on Uber Buying Jump (SFExaminer, Curbed)

112-unit SoMa Condo and More Development News (BizTimes)

North Beach Lights (Hoodline)

Flywheel Threatens to Drop Companies from App (SFExaminer)

