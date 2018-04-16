This Week: Lower Haight Merchants, Affordable Housing in Oakland, Car-Free Twin Peaks

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/tonight! Lower Haight Merchants & Neighbors Association Meeting. Want to get more involved in your Lower Haight neighborhood? Have concerns about the proposed removal of a Ford GoBike station at Pierce and Haight? Come to the monthly community meeting for the Lower Haight Merchants & Neighbors Association (LoHaMNA) to talk with your neighbors and learn more. Monday/tonight! April 16, 7:30-9 p.m., Haight Street Art Center, 215 Haight St., S.F.
  • Tuesday New Approaches to Affordable Housing in Oakland. Are there market-based approaches to solving the housing crisis at a price that more local residents can afford? Come hear from those who are trying to make this happen in Oakland. Tuesday, April 17, 12:30 p.m. SPUR, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
  • Tuesday Support the Twin Peaks Car-Free Area at the SFMTA. The Twin Peaks Figure 8 pilot made the top of Twin Peaks a car-free area for people to walk, ride bikes, and enjoy the view in safety. Rec and Park staff, together with SFMTA staff, recommend extending the pilot, which uses paint and concrete barriers to designate the eastern half of the Figure 8 roadway for people walking and biking. Come support making the pilot permanent at the SFMTA Board meeting. Tuesday, April 17, 1 p.m., City Hall Room 400, 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Pl, S.F.
  • Thursday High-Speed Rail Business Plan. The California High-Speed Rail Authority is required to prepare, publish, adopt and submit a business plan to the state legislature every two years. These plans provide updates and outlines for the state’s high-speed rail project, including milestones, forecasts, and funding sources. Come learn how the 2018 updated business plan proposes to achieve the vision of fast rail service throughout California. Thursday, April 19, 12:30 p.m., SPUR, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Thursday MacArthur Blvd Streetscape Improvements Groundbreaking. Join representatives from Mills College, Maxwell Park, District 4 Councilmember Annie Campbell-Washington’s office, Walk Oakland Bike Oakland, and Bike East Bay to celebrate a milestone in a much-needed neighborhood traffic safety project. Thursday, April 19, 1-2:30 p.m., High Street & MacArthur Blvd., Oakland.
  • Thursday New Energy for the Potrero Power Station. The Potrero Power Station, once the only remaining fossil fuel plant in San Francisco, is powering back to life in a different capacity–there are big plans for the site, including thousands of residential units, acres of open space, and office, lab, and retail uses. Come tour the historic power plant and envision what’s in store for this major waterfront expansion of the Dogpatch neighborhood. Thursday, April 19, 5:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Color Wheel hosts bike parts swap at Bikes on the Greenway. Come swap parts and upgrade your bike at a bike parts swap event–and try out your upgraded ride on the Greenway bicycle path that connects Berkeley to West Oakland by way of Emeryville. Also, there will be tacos. Sunday, April 22, 11 a.m., Doyle-Hollis Park Hollis St & 61st St., Emeryville.

