Today’s Headlines

State Bill Would Allow Scooters on Sidewalks (Curbed)

Another View on Electric Scooters (NYTimes)

Curbside Bumps a Hazard for Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)

Temescal’s Awful Pavement (Hoodline)

Another Delay to Van Ness BRT (SFExaminer)

Ford GoBikes Launches Electric Assist Bikes (SFExaminer)

Cyclist Killed by Motorists in Bay Point, Contra Costa County (SFBay)

Mayor’s Pointless Encampment Measure (SFWeekly)

Third Lane on San Rafael Bridge Opens (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)

Commentary: Real Progressives Support Dense Housing Near Transit (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Scooter Crackdown a Distraction from Real Problems (SFGate)

Commentary: Next Mayor Must Clean up the Streets (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA