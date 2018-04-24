Today’s Headlines
- State Bill Would Allow Scooters on Sidewalks (Curbed)
- Another View on Electric Scooters (NYTimes)
- Curbside Bumps a Hazard for Pedestrians (EastBayTimes)
- Temescal’s Awful Pavement (Hoodline)
- Another Delay to Van Ness BRT (SFExaminer)
- Ford GoBikes Launches Electric Assist Bikes (SFExaminer)
- Cyclist Killed by Motorists in Bay Point, Contra Costa County (SFBay)
- Mayor’s Pointless Encampment Measure (SFWeekly)
- Third Lane on San Rafael Bridge Opens (EastBayTimes, MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Real Progressives Support Dense Housing Near Transit (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Scooter Crackdown a Distraction from Real Problems (SFGate)
- Commentary: Next Mayor Must Clean up the Streets (SFChron)
