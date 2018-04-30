This Week: Clipper Card, Organizing 101, Elevated Oasis
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Rationalizing Bay Area Fares. The Clipper card has made it easier to use public transit around the Bay Area, but there is still so much more that can be done. Cities such as Zürich, London and Toronto have a wealth of experience in the area of fare payment that our own regional agencies and transit operators could learn from. Join SPUR to hear from three international experts on transit fare policy. Monday/tonight! April, 30, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Organizing 101. SFBC’s Organizing 101 series will give you the tools to become your own advocate and build campaigns for safe streets and other issues. Sessions will cover how to choose your issue, tell your story, and build a strategy and tactics. Tuesday, May 1, 6-7:30 p.m., San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, 1720 Market Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Elevated Urban Oasis. Elevated high above SoMa and surrounded by glass towers, this grand, 5.4-acre park is located atop the nearly completed Transbay Transit Center. The 1,400 foot-long green space features hundreds of trees as well as trails, an outdoor amphitheater, a children’s play area and much more. Come tour this urban oasis before it opens. Wednesday, May 2, 2:30, SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Howard Street People Protected Bike Lane. SFBC is partnering with People Protected Bike Lane to call attention to serious safety issues on Howard Street. While Folsom Street has received near-term protected bike lanes, the Howard Street safety upgrades are jammed up by politics. Cars and other vehicles currently park and drive in the existing bike lane, creating unsafe conditions for the hundreds of daily riders. Come join the protest for a safer Howard Street. Wednesday, May 2, 5-7, Howard Street at 7th Street, S.F.
- Wednesday All About the Tenderloin. The Tenderloin has been the target of real estate speculators and a center of affordable housing and community advocacy. Despite many challenges, it has remained affordable as the city has evolved around it. But that may be changing. Come learn about this changing neighborhood. Wednesday, May 2, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Saturday Wiggle Neighborhood Green Corridor Walking Tour. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and San Francisco Department of Public Works will host a walking tour of the recently completed Wiggle Neighborhood Green Corridor. Saturday, May 5, 10-11 a.m., Duboce Park near Steiner and Hermann, S.F.
- Saturday Urban Cycling 101. Bike East Bay, with support from the UC Berkeley Police Department, is offering free, two-hour bicycle skills workshops. These classes are open to the general public, but are also being offered to ticketed cyclists to qualify for a fine reduction. Saturday, May 5, 1-3 p.m., Barrows Hall, Room 136, UC Berkeley, Berkeley
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line