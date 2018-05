Today’s Headlines

More on Bike to Work Day (SFChron, SFExaminer1, SFExaminer2)

More on Central Subway Steel (SFExaminer)

Businesses Must Help Improve Streets, Says Chamber (SFChron)

Central SoMa Plan up for Approval (Hoodline)

Panhandle Park Bikeway Junction Upgrade (Hoodline)

Charging Electric Scooters (Curbed)

LimeBike Expands to Walnut Creek (EastBayTimes)

San Rafael Transit Center Funding Questions (MarinIJ)

Golden Gate Ferry and Bus Discount Plan (MarinIJ)

Commentary: SF Needs Scooters, Uber and other Innovators (BizTimes)

Commentary: Plan for Affordable Housing in Central SoMa (SFExaminer)

Commentary: A New Yorker’s View on San Francisco (SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA