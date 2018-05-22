Today’s Headlines
- Regional Measure 3 Leads in Polls (Curbed)
- BART Livermore Extension Vote Approaches (EastBayTimes)
- Crime Trends on BART (SFChron)
- More on Closing Civic Center Hallway (SFExaminer)
- Mayoral Candidates Leg History on Transit, Housing, Etc. (SFExaminer)
- When Will Transbay Transit Center Open? (Curbed)
- Riders Fight Golden Gate Transit Cuts (MarinIJ)
- Summit to Address Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- Salesforce Tower Light Art in the Sky (NBCBayArea, SFChron)
- More on Facebook Tower (Curbed)
- N-Judah Delayed Yesterday from Police Standoff (Hoodline)
- Noe Valley, Then and Now (SFChron)
