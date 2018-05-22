Today’s Headlines

  • Regional Measure 3 Leads in Polls (Curbed)
  • BART Livermore Extension Vote Approaches (EastBayTimes)
  • Crime Trends on BART (SFChron)
  • More on Closing Civic Center Hallway (SFExaminer)
  • Mayoral Candidates Leg History on Transit, Housing, Etc. (SFExaminer)
  • When Will Transbay Transit Center Open? (Curbed)
  • Riders Fight Golden Gate Transit Cuts (MarinIJ)
  • Summit to Address Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Salesforce Tower Light Art in the Sky (NBCBayArea, SFChron)
  • More on Facebook Tower (Curbed)
  • N-Judah Delayed Yesterday from Police Standoff (Hoodline)
  • Noe Valley, Then and Now (SFChron)

