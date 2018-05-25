Today’s Headlines

  • Re: BART Livermore extension…

    Good to hear that BART is starting to shift focus away from costly car-oriented expansions to deal with maintenance and infrastructure issues with its existing system. Yes, folks in Livermore have been paying into the BART system for a long time, but let’s not forget that Livermore has been encouraging sprawl development, not transit-oriented development. A station in the median of a major freeway isn’t going to “take cars off the road” when the major means of getting to that station is by car. It may displace some vehicles along the route who choose to park at a closer station, but as long as the area is adding housing stock in developments that require car ownership then any minimal initial gains of getting cars off the road is lost as more people with more cars move into the area.

  • mx

    Scooters off the streets in June and then back in July? Reiskin hasn’t bothered to even try one yet? No coherent plan to get people to stop riding them on the sidewalks?

    The incompetence is staggering.

  • Roger R.

    Well put.