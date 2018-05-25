Today’s Headlines

BART Votes Down Livermore Extension (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

BART’s Antioch Train Opens Tomorrow (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

SF Scooters Could Vanish in June (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

Salesforce Tower Gondola to Launch in June (Hoodline, KGO)

Bridge Tolls or Traffic? (SFWeekly)

More on Civic Center Design Survey (Curbed)

Bay Area Home Prices Hit Another Record High (SFChron)

Were Homeless Sweeps Effective? (SFExaminer)

Hit and Run Driver Jailed (SFBay)

Support for HSR Remains Especially Strong in Bay Area (LATimes)

Bulbouts Suggested for Burlingame (DailyJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Streetsblog SF will be off Monday, May 28, for Memorial Day, returning Tuesday, May 29.