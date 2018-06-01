Today’s Headlines
- SF’s Trainless ‘Grand Central Station’ to Open this Summer (Hoodline)
- Can Dockless and Station Bike Share Co-Exist? (Curbed)
- Pilot Programs for Truly Driverless Cars (SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- Protesters Toss Scooters in front of Tech Buses (SFChron)
- Maybe More Money for Parks (SFChron)
- Mayoral Candidates and the Hunters Point Shipyard Scandal (Curbed)
- More on SoMa Honey Bears Mural (Hoodline)
- Rail Contractors will Build Larkspur Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- Truck hit by SMART Train (SFGate, SFExaminer, MarinIJ)
- Funds Approved for Electric Buses (SFChron)
- Commentary: Scooters are Awesome (Atlantic)
