Today’s Headlines

  • SF’s Trainless ‘Grand Central Station’ to Open this Summer (Hoodline)
  • Can Dockless and Station Bike Share Co-Exist? (Curbed)
  • Pilot Programs for Truly Driverless Cars (SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
  • Protesters Toss Scooters in front of Tech Buses (SFChron)
  • Maybe More Money for Parks (SFChron)
  • Mayoral Candidates and the Hunters Point Shipyard Scandal (Curbed)
  • More on SoMa Honey Bears Mural (Hoodline)
  • Rail Contractors will Build Larkspur Bike Path (MarinIJ)
  • Truck hit by SMART Train (SFGate, SFExaminer, MarinIJ)
  • Funds Approved for Electric Buses (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Scooters are Awesome (Atlantic)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Flatlander

    Yeah, let’s throw one form of car-free mobility at another form of car-free mobility because what we really need in SF are more cars.

    Bay Area “progressive” antics are so tiresome.

  • M-SF

    Truck hit by SMART Train? How about inattentive drive plows truck past warning lights and gates into path of SMART Train?

  • Roger R.

    “How about inattentive drive plows truck past warning lights and gates into path of SMART Train?” You’re right. I just can’t figure out how to squash that into one line.

  • Roger R.

    Well said. My other favorite is people using social media to complain about the people who created social media.