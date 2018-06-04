Today’s Headlines
- Over 1,300 Fare Evaders on BART Since Crackdown (SFGate)
- Problems with Transbay Transit Center Wiring (SFChron)
- SF Should be Scooter Free (SFWeekly)
- Cyclist Dies in Collision with SUV in Oakland (SFBay, EastBayTimes)
- Modernizing Caltrain (MassTransit)
- More on Regional Measure 3 (EastBayTimes)
- Development of Battery-Electric Buses (SFChron)
- Pipe-Wielding Thief Attacks Cyclists (SFBay)
- Man Killed on Caltrain Track in Redwood City (SFChron)
- Nearly Half Want to Leave Bay Area (BizTimes)
- Commentary: Scooters? It’s the Cars Stupid (BayCityBeacon)
