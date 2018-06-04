Today’s Headlines

Over 1,300 Fare Evaders on BART Since Crackdown (SFGate)

Problems with Transbay Transit Center Wiring (SFChron)

SF Should be Scooter Free (SFWeekly)

Cyclist Dies in Collision with SUV in Oakland (SFBay, EastBayTimes)

Modernizing Caltrain (MassTransit)

More on Regional Measure 3 (EastBayTimes)

Development of Battery-Electric Buses (SFChron)

Pipe-Wielding Thief Attacks Cyclists (SFBay)

Man Killed on Caltrain Track in Redwood City (SFChron)

Nearly Half Want to Leave Bay Area (BizTimes)

Commentary: Scooters? It’s the Cars Stupid (BayCityBeacon)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA