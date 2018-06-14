Today’s Headlines

London Breed to be Mayor (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)

London Breed on Housing, Transportation (SFChron)

Campaign Begins for Sunset District (SFExaminer)

Ford GoBike Launches Dockless in North San Jose (EastBayTimes)

PG&E Blamed for Delays to City Projects (SFWeekly)

Another Chance to Remove ‘Early Days’ Statue (SFChron)

SF’s Historic LGBTQ Sites (Curbed)

Sausalito’s Portugal-inspired Plaza (MarinIJ)

Testing Lead Levels in West Oakland (Hoodline)

Unsafe Passing of Bikes, Bike Lanes, Caltrain Boarding (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: San Rafael’s Transit Plaza is Design Opportunity (MarinIJ)

Donate now and win signed books during Streetsblog’s Summer Fund Drive!

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA