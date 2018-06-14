Today’s Headlines

  • London Breed to be Mayor (SFChronSFExaminer, SFWeekly)
  • London Breed on Housing, Transportation (SFChron)
  • Campaign Begins for Sunset District (SFExaminer)
  • Ford GoBike Launches Dockless in North San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • PG&E Blamed for Delays to City Projects (SFWeekly)
  • Another Chance to Remove ‘Early Days’ Statue (SFChron)
  • SF’s Historic LGBTQ Sites (Curbed)
  • Sausalito’s Portugal-inspired Plaza (MarinIJ)
  • Testing Lead Levels in West Oakland (Hoodline)
  • Unsafe Passing of Bikes, Bike Lanes, Caltrain Boarding (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: San Rafael’s Transit Plaza is Design Opportunity (MarinIJ)

