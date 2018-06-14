Today’s Headlines
- London Breed to be Mayor (SFChron, SFExaminer, SFWeekly)
- London Breed on Housing, Transportation (SFChron)
- Campaign Begins for Sunset District (SFExaminer)
- Ford GoBike Launches Dockless in North San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- PG&E Blamed for Delays to City Projects (SFWeekly)
- Another Chance to Remove ‘Early Days’ Statue (SFChron)
- SF’s Historic LGBTQ Sites (Curbed)
- Sausalito’s Portugal-inspired Plaza (MarinIJ)
- Testing Lead Levels in West Oakland (Hoodline)
- Unsafe Passing of Bikes, Bike Lanes, Caltrain Boarding (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: San Rafael’s Transit Plaza is Design Opportunity (MarinIJ)
Donate now and win signed books during Streetsblog’s Summer Fund Drive!
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA