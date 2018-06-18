Today’s Headlines

  • London Breed Urges More Housing (Curbed, SFExaminer)
  • Sunset Supervisor’s Race (SFWeekly)
  • New Housing Coming at Market and Turk (Hoodline)
  • Hunters Point Retesting to Begin this Fall (Curbed)
  • More on Scooter Permits (SFChron)
  • How Scooters Fulfilled the Segway Dream (PCMag)
  • BART Extensions, Delays, Etc. (MercNews)
  • Woman Attacked in Embarcadero Station (SFExaminer)
  • More on 24th Street Mural (SFWeekly)
  • First Buses Start Servicing New Transbay (Hoodline)
  • SMART Train Wants Advance for Novato Station Shortfall (MarinIJ)

