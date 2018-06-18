Today’s Headlines
- London Breed Urges More Housing (Curbed, SFExaminer)
- Sunset Supervisor’s Race (SFWeekly)
- New Housing Coming at Market and Turk (Hoodline)
- Hunters Point Retesting to Begin this Fall (Curbed)
- More on Scooter Permits (SFChron)
- How Scooters Fulfilled the Segway Dream (PCMag)
- BART Extensions, Delays, Etc. (MercNews)
- Woman Attacked in Embarcadero Station (SFExaminer)
- More on 24th Street Mural (SFWeekly)
- First Buses Start Servicing New Transbay (Hoodline)
- SMART Train Wants Advance for Novato Station Shortfall (MarinIJ)
