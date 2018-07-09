This Week: Future Housing, Townsend Street, Vacant Parcels
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday Future Housing Now. Construction is undergoing a revolution thanks to robotics, modular construction, and other factors. Hear about the latest developments. Tuesday, July 10, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Townsend Street People Protected Bike Lane Protest. The SFMTA has abandoned plans for a protected bike lane on Townsend Street. Join the People Protected Bike Lanes & Intersections Awareness protest as they create a human barrier to protect those biking on Townsend to send a clear message that this project can’t wait. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m., 5th and Townsend, S.F.
- Wednesday Oakland’s Vacant Parcels. Oakland’s roughly 4,000 vacant parcels contribute to blight and fail to help the city combat its housing crisis. Where are these parcels located, why are they being held off the market and what should the city do about them? Hear from the authors of a recent study that sheds light on these questions, and join a policy discussion about creating a vacant parcel tax in the city. Wednesday, July 11, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Wednesday Community Repair Night. Want an opportunity to practice working on bikes? Are you an experienced mechanic who wants to donate your skills to help make sure all San Franciscans have affordable transportation? The SFBC will be fixing up bikes to get them ready to give away at future Community Bike Builds. Wednesday, July 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m., SF Bicycle Coalition Bayview Warehouse.
- Wednesday Women Bike Summer Workshop: Fix a Flat. At this workshop Hard Knox Bikes and Bike East Bay will cover tips for fixing a flat tire and learning how to patch and replace inner tubes in a low-pressure, supportive environment. Wednesday, July 11, 6-8 p.m., 813 37th Street, Spokeland, Oakland.
- Thursday The Cost of ‘Free’ Driving. Can pricing policies improve our transportation system, and is doing so even feasible at the local and state levels today or in the future? Come learn about the state’s pilot to roll out a vehicle-miles-traveled fee and what San Francisco’s dynamic parking prices mean for the city. Thursday, July 12, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Sunday Oakland Museum of California Bike Tour. Discover and explore the incredible history of Oakland, its visionaries and its scoundrels. The tours are free. Just bring your bikes, helmets, and repair kits. Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m., Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak Street, Oakland.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.