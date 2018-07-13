Silliness with Scooters The scooter debate has split the safe streets community, but one group found a way to laugh at it all

Scooters…should they be banned for cluttering up the sidewalk? Should they be heavily regulated? Or should this disruptive technology be allowed to run its course, whatever that may be, because of the importance of reducing CO2 emissions and automobile use?

The debate has left the safe-streets community split. But that hasn’t stopped “Realistic Marketing, Inc.” from having some side-splitting fun at the expense of Bird scooters.

Enjoy.