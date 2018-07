Today’s Headlines

More on Townsend (SFExaminer, SFBay)

Valencia Open House Tomorrow (Hoodline)

Pedestrian Killed at Sloat and 36th (SFBay)

Motorist Crashes into House (EastBayTimes)

Supervisors Tweak Incentives in HOME-SF Program (SFChron)

SF Makes ‘Parking for God’ Permanent (SFExaminer, NBCBayArea)

New San Rafael Bike/Ped Path Gets Okay (MarinIJ)

Lawsuit over Tech Bus that Ran Over Woman (MercNews)

LED Streetlight Conversion (Hoodline)

Goats as City Lawnmowers (Hoodline)

Commentary: Put Community Before Money in Planning SF (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Extend Caltrain Downtown without Additional Tunnel (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA