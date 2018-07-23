Today’s Headlines

Stabbing Closes MacArthur BART (SFChron, EastBayTimes, KQED)

AC Transit Drivers Feel Threatened (NBCBayArea)

Price of Muni Mission Bay Loop Goes Up (SFExaminer)

West Portal Merchants Complain about Construction (CBSLocal)

Oakland Deals with Scooters (Fox2)

More on Scooter Discounts (Curbed)

More on Scooter Charging Gig (SFChron)

Crissy Field Avenue for Bikes and Peds Only (CBSLocal)

Presidio’s Next Redevelopment Project (SFChron)

More on Parking for God (Hoodline)

China Camp State Park Mountain Biking Festival (MarinIJ)

Commentary: California Should Go 100% Renewable (SFChron)

