Today’s Headlines
- Stabbing Closes MacArthur BART (SFChron, EastBayTimes, KQED)
- AC Transit Drivers Feel Threatened (NBCBayArea)
- Price of Muni Mission Bay Loop Goes Up (SFExaminer)
- West Portal Merchants Complain about Construction (CBSLocal)
- Oakland Deals with Scooters (Fox2)
- More on Scooter Discounts (Curbed)
- More on Scooter Charging Gig (SFChron)
- Crissy Field Avenue for Bikes and Peds Only (CBSLocal)
- Presidio’s Next Redevelopment Project (SFChron)
- More on Parking for God (Hoodline)
- China Camp State Park Mountain Biking Festival (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: California Should Go 100% Renewable (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA