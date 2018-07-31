Today’s Headlines

  • Cyclist Killed on 35th Avenue in Oakland (EastBayTimes, KTVU)
  • BART Suspect Turns Himself In (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Lawsuits Against BART (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Muni Operator Shortage (SFExaminer)
  • India Basin Residents Welcome Development (SFChron)
  • History Plaques on Lower Haight Sidewalks (Hoodline)
  • Proposed Improvements to Golden Gate Park Dog Area (Hoodline)
  • More on A’s at Howard Terminal Proposal (SFChron)
  • Saitowitz, San Francisco’s Polarizing Designer (Curbed)
  • El Cerrito Playland-Not-at-the-Beach to Make Way for Housing (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Want to Reduce CO2 Emissions, Ride Transit (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Cities Should Manage, not Ban, Dockless Bikeshare (Forbes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA