Today’s Headlines
- Cyclist Killed on 35th Avenue in Oakland (EastBayTimes, KTVU)
- BART Suspect Turns Himself In (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Lawsuits Against BART (EastBayTimes)
- More on Muni Operator Shortage (SFExaminer)
- India Basin Residents Welcome Development (SFChron)
- History Plaques on Lower Haight Sidewalks (Hoodline)
- Proposed Improvements to Golden Gate Park Dog Area (Hoodline)
- More on A’s at Howard Terminal Proposal (SFChron)
- Saitowitz, San Francisco’s Polarizing Designer (Curbed)
- El Cerrito Playland-Not-at-the-Beach to Make Way for Housing (Curbed)
- Commentary: Want to Reduce CO2 Emissions, Ride Transit (SFChron)
- Commentary: Cities Should Manage, not Ban, Dockless Bikeshare (Forbes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA