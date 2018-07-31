Today’s Headlines

Cyclist Killed on 35th Avenue in Oakland (EastBayTimes, KTVU)

BART Suspect Turns Himself In (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Lawsuits Against BART (EastBayTimes)

More on Muni Operator Shortage (SFExaminer)

India Basin Residents Welcome Development (SFChron)

History Plaques on Lower Haight Sidewalks (Hoodline)

Proposed Improvements to Golden Gate Park Dog Area (Hoodline)

More on A’s at Howard Terminal Proposal (SFChron)

Saitowitz, San Francisco’s Polarizing Designer (Curbed)

El Cerrito Playland-Not-at-the-Beach to Make Way for Housing (Curbed)

Commentary: Want to Reduce CO2 Emissions, Ride Transit (SFChron)

Commentary: Cities Should Manage, not Ban, Dockless Bikeshare (Forbes)

