Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Launches Map of City Projects (SFExaminer)
- Buses Trigger Fountains at Transit Center (SFChron)
- Suspect Arrested in BART Station Stabbing (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- BART Police Union Resists Some Security Proposals (MercNews)
- More on BART Security Proposal (Curbed)
- Update on Caltrain Electrification (EpochTimes)
- Number of Tents Down on SF Streets (SFChron)
- Neighbors Delay Claremont Footpath Repairs (Berkeleyside)
- Flower Mart to Move to Bayview for SoMa Development (Curbed)
- Letter: Sidewalk Traffic is Crucial (SFChron)
- Commentary: Reform MTC So it Only Spends Money on Cars (MarinIJ)
