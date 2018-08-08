Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA Launches Map of City Projects (SFExaminer)
  • Buses Trigger Fountains at Transit Center (SFChron)
  • Suspect Arrested in BART Station Stabbing (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • BART Police Union Resists Some Security Proposals (MercNews)
  • More on BART Security Proposal (Curbed)
  • Update on Caltrain Electrification (EpochTimes)
  • Number of Tents Down on SF Streets (SFChron)
  • Neighbors Delay Claremont Footpath Repairs (Berkeleyside)
  • Flower Mart to Move to Bayview for SoMa Development (Curbed)
  • Letter: Sidewalk Traffic is Crucial (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Reform MTC So it Only Spends Money on Cars (MarinIJ)

  • Kevin Withers

    “Commentary: Reform MTC So it Only Spends Money on Cars”

    Hogwash. The word’cars’ or automobiles is not mentioned even ~once~ in linked article.

    Just more childish snark from SB.