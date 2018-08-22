Today’s Headlines
- City Approves Private Access to Red Carpet Lanes (SFExaminer, SFBay)
- Director Reiskin Keeps Job for Now (SFExaminer)
- Reiskin Defends Choice of Twin Peaks Contractor (SFExaminer)
- SFMTA Director Apologizes for Delays (SFGate)
- Cyclist Hit on Valencia and Spate of Hit & Runs (SFWeekly)
- Mayor Breed’s Surprise Street Cleanup Patrols (SFChron)
- BART’s New Information Screens Debut at Civic Center (Curbed)
- Upper Haight Work will Last Two Years (Hoodline)
- Modernized Tenderloin Public Housing (SFExaminer)
- Architect for Oakland A’s Development (SFChron)
- Why the US Needs Diverse Neighborhoods (Curbed)
- Letters: Local Police on BART (EastBayTimes)
