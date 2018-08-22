Today’s Headlines

  • City Approves Private Access to Red Carpet Lanes (SFExaminer, SFBay)
  • Director Reiskin Keeps Job for Now (SFExaminer)
  • Reiskin Defends Choice of Twin Peaks Contractor (SFExaminer)
  • SFMTA Director Apologizes for Delays (SFGate)
  • Cyclist Hit on Valencia and Spate of Hit & Runs (SFWeekly)
  • Mayor Breed’s Surprise Street Cleanup Patrols (SFChron)
  • BART’s New Information Screens Debut at Civic Center (Curbed)
  • Upper Haight Work will Last Two Years (Hoodline)
  • Modernized Tenderloin Public Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Architect for Oakland A’s Development (SFChron)
  • Why the US Needs Diverse Neighborhoods (Curbed)
  • Letters: Local Police on BART (EastBayTimes)

