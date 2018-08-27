This Week: Bike Advisory Committee, City Trivia, Transbay Neighborhood

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Monday/Tonight! San Francisco Bicycle Advisory Committee. The committee meets monthly to consider bicycle transportation projects and policies to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, the SFMTA, and other City and County agencies. Monday/tonight! August 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Hall, Room 408, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
  • Tuesday City Trivia Night. City Trivia Night is back at SPUR San Jose. Join them for a showcase of urbanist talent and planning geekery. Bring your own team or join up with other urbanists at the event to compete for the crown and prizes. Tuesday, August 28, 6 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
  • Wednesday The Transbay Neighborhood. When the city decided to build the Transbay Transit Center, it also planned for a new high-rise neighborhood of jobs and housing that would support the anticipated high-intensity transit. Most of these buildings are now under construction or complete. Join SPUR for a walking tour of this new district to see what’s sprouting up and learn the story behind planning the neighborhood. Wednesday, August 29, 4 p.m. Tour details will be sent to registered attendees in advance of the tour date. Email: publicprograms@spur.org. Phone: 415.781.8726
  • Wednesday SF Bicycle Coalition 10+ Year Member Appreciation Party. If you’ve been a member of the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for 10 years or longer, this party is for you. Join SFBC for a fun and inspiring evening honoring members with a decade or more of support. Wednesday, August 29, 5:30-7 p.m., SF LGBT Center, 1800 Market Street, S.F.
  • Wednesday Let’s Connect Telegraph Outreach Training. Bike East Bay is hosting outreach training to give volunteers the tools to make the vision of a connected protected bikeway on Telegraph a reality. Outreach volunteers will build relationships with business owners, attend neighborhood meetings, talk to people on the street, and distribute information about the campaign. Wednesday, August 29, 6-8 p.m, Location TBA. Register for more information.
  • Thursday Adjusting to Sea Level Rise. Places near the Bay’s shoreline are incredibly vulnerable to future sea level rise. Given geologic processes, current land uses and shoreline types, what measures are best suited to help these places adapt? Join SPUR for a look at an innovative new planning tool being developed with the San Francisco Estuary Institute that will help the region adjust to the impacts of climate change. Thursday, August 30, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

