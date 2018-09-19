Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA Promises Improvements at Deadly Intersection (SFExaminer)
- Clipper 2 Coming (EastBayTimes)
- More on JUMP Bikes Pilot and Popularity (SFBay)
- Oakland’s New Scooter Rules (EastBayTimes)
- Proposal to Limit Offices in Union Square (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- Housing Prices Segregating the Bay Area (SFChron)
- SF’s Overnight RV Parking Fight (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- Mobility Plans from Different Cities (Curbed)
- Unspoken Rules for Riding Muni (SFChron)
- Community Benefit Districts Linked to Displacement (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Housing and Transportation Causes are Linked (SFExaminer)
