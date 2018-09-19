Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA Promises Improvements at Deadly Intersection (SFExaminer)
  • Clipper 2 Coming (EastBayTimes)
  • More on JUMP Bikes Pilot and Popularity (SFBay)
  • Oakland’s New Scooter Rules (EastBayTimes)
  • Proposal to Limit Offices in Union Square (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Housing Prices Segregating the Bay Area (SFChron)
  • SF’s Overnight RV Parking Fight (SFExaminer, SFChron)
  • Mobility Plans from Different Cities (Curbed)
  • Unspoken Rules for Riding Muni (SFChron)
  • Community Benefit Districts Linked to Displacement (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Housing and Transportation Causes are Linked (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA