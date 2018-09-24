Today’s Headlines
- BART Operator Assaulted (SFWeekly)
- Smoke in Civic Center Station (SFExaminer)
- More on New Scooter Rules (Curbed)
- GoBike in the Bayview (Curbed)
- Driver in Fatal SoMa Crash Appears in Court (SFBay)
- Alamo Square Art (Hoodline)
- Winter Park at Civic Center (SFChron)
- Who’s in Charge of Lake Merced? (SFExaminer)
- SF Sues Over Alleged Building Codes Cheat (Curbed)
- Letter: Good Samaritan on BART (MercNews)
- Commentary: Don’t Roll Back Emissions Rules (SFChron)
- Commentary: Hating Caltrans Not Reason to Repeal Gas Tax (SacBee)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA