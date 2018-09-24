Today’s Headlines

  • BART Operator Assaulted (SFWeekly)
  • Smoke in Civic Center Station (SFExaminer)
  • More on New Scooter Rules (Curbed)
  • GoBike in the Bayview (Curbed)
  • Driver in Fatal SoMa Crash Appears in Court (SFBay)
  • Alamo Square Art (Hoodline)
  • Winter Park at Civic Center (SFChron)
  • Who’s in Charge of Lake Merced? (SFExaminer)
  • SF Sues Over Alleged Building Codes Cheat (Curbed)
  • Letter: Good Samaritan on BART (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Don’t Roll Back Emissions Rules (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Hating Caltrans Not Reason to Repeal Gas Tax (SacBee)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA