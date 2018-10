Today’s Headlines

Cause of Transbay Cracks Still a Mystery (EastBayTimes)

Did Incorrectly Cut Steel Edges Cause Transbay Cracks? (NBCBayArea)

Jacking up Transbay for three More Weeks (SFExaminer, SFChron)

Repairs at East Bay BART Stations (EastBayTimes)

More on BART Housing Bill (Curbed)

Supervisor Safai Questions Scooter Permit Program (SFChron, SFExaminer)

JUMP to Double SF Fleet (TechCrunch)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Santa Rosa (SFGate)

How to Get Around SF Without a Car (Curbed)

Dressing as a Muni Bus or Sutro Tower for Halloween? (SFChron)

Skip the Gym, Skip the Bus, Run your Commute (RunnersWorld)

Letter: What if the Whole Transit Center is Deficient? (SFChron)

