This Week: Sustainability in China, Night Biking, Comparing the Bay Area Globally



Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:

  • Tuesday Sustainability in China. China is in the middle of an urban design transition from auto-oriented to people-oriented cities. What lessons can we learn? Hear how China’s urban growth could help build a sustainable and prosperous California. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday  Night and All Weather Biking Workshop. In a city that (almost) never sleeps, where mist and precipitation might roll in at any moment, it’s important to feel confident riding in any conditions. This San Francisco Bicycle Coalition class, designed for intermediate riders who feel comfortable navigating urban streets, will teach you how to be prepared for whatever comes your way. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 6:30-7:30 pm, Richmond Public Library, 351 9th Ave., S.F.
  • Wednesday How Does the Bay Area Compare Globally? What can the Bay Area learn from other leading regions, including Shanghai, Singapore, and London? Wednesday, Oct. 17, 12:30 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Thursday Downtown Berkeley BART Station Plaza Opening. Mayor Jesse Arreguín will lead the ribbon cutting, followed by the unveiling of Michael Christian’s “Home” sculpture accompanied by the Berkeley Symphony, and more. Thursday, Oct. 18, 4-8 p.m., Berkeley BART.
  • Thursday Membership in Placemaking.  What does it take to create a sense of belonging in a city? Join SPUR for a philosophical conversation about community in an urban environment. Thursday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Pothole City Ride. Pothole City Part 2 will give participants a look at East Oakland’s bicycle infrastructure. Join Oakland DOT and the Scraper Team as they ride through East Oakland looking at the proposed bikeways and Boulevards. Saturday, Oct. 20, 10–3 p.m., 1021 81st Ave, Oakland.
  • Saturday Trolley Dances. These free dance performances with live music are held around Muni’s streetcars while they’re in service. This two-day, free (with Muni fare) public performance curated by Epiphany Dance Theater artistic director Kim Epifano pairs artists and ensembles with specific sites along San Francisco’s MUNI route, where they will perform eight- to fifteen-minute pieces. Welcome Station/Starting Point: 4th & Channel Sts at Mission Creek Park. Click here for more info on times and locations.

    China is not giving up their cars….like any state sponsored industry, auto manufacturing is crucial to the economy so auto driving is not something they’re going to curtail, vs in the past some 650 million Chinese people biked daily. And as for sustainability, China is building cities that literally fall apart in a decade, Ghost Cities for millions that no one can afford to live in. Highways, bridges, new buildings falling over whole or collapsing. Youtube videos of construction fail compilations are ubiquitous on the internet as are buildings in China you can pick apart with your finger nail. It’s massive urbanization boom has done several things, concentrated pollution, sickened the populace, usurped what little property rights they have and squandered more resources than ever. China was more “Sustainable” when much of their populace was living in the rural areas. China has 1,600 coal plants under construction or in the pipe. Adding in emissions the equivalent of twice the entire US CO2 coal output, but the US is being shamed for leaving the Paris accords. China does not care about it’s emissions, nor does India or Russia…

