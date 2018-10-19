Today’s Headlines

BART candidates on Housing (KALW)

San Francisco Voter Guide (Curbed)

More Salesforce Funding Delayed (SFExaminer)

More on Builder of Transbay Suing Authority (Curbed)

BART’s Rebuilt Berkeley Station (SFGate)

When BART had a Video Arcade (SFGate)

Free Bike Share for SFSU Students (SFExaminer)

When it’s Not Obvious a Public Space is Public (SFChron)

New Restrictions on Mission District Bars and Eateries (SFExaminer)

Petition Aims to Stop Tree Removal Around Civic Center Library (Hoodline)

Santa Clara Transportation Tax Declared Legal (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA