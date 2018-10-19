Today’s Headlines
- BART candidates on Housing (KALW)
- San Francisco Voter Guide (Curbed)
- More Salesforce Funding Delayed (SFExaminer)
- More on Builder of Transbay Suing Authority (Curbed)
- BART’s Rebuilt Berkeley Station (SFGate)
- When BART had a Video Arcade (SFGate)
- Free Bike Share for SFSU Students (SFExaminer)
- When it’s Not Obvious a Public Space is Public (SFChron)
- New Restrictions on Mission District Bars and Eateries (SFExaminer)
- Petition Aims to Stop Tree Removal Around Civic Center Library (Hoodline)
- Santa Clara Transportation Tax Declared Legal (EastBayTimes)
