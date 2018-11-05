Today’s Headlines

  • BART’s Future at Stake in Election (SFChron)
  • New and Crazy Transportation Ideas (EastBayTimes)
  • BART Delayed by Man with Gun Incident (SFChron)
  • More SF Traffic Cops (SFExaminer)
  • Drunk and High Motorist Tragedies Continue (EastBayTimes)
  • New Policies Weighed for RV Dwellers (SFExaminer)
  • More on Prop A and the Seawall (SFChron)
  • Business Owners Weigh in on Prop. C (Hoodline)
  • Tech Companies Battle over Prop. C (MercNews)
  • Update on Getting around S.F. Without a Car (Curbed)
  • Commentary: Hopes and Dreams for Self-Driving Cars (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Prop C Can Make a Difference (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA