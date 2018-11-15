Due to Gentrification Concerns BART to Put 24th/Mission Bike-Share Dock at Library

After a contentious vote, board approves a bike share location near but not at train station

The BART plaza at 24th and Mission will not get a bike station. Photo: Streetsblog.
The BART board, in a five-to-three vote, opted this morning to shelve plans to put a Ford GoBike station on the plaza at the 24th and Mission station. “I wish things had gone more smoothly, but there has been a stalemate,” said Bevan Dufty, BART Director for District 9, which encompasses the station. “The way to move forward is to bring bikes to the library.”

The “stalemate” Dufty was referring to is between Latino advocates from the Mission who view the 24th/Mission station plaza as an important center for vendors, public meetings and cultural activities versus bike-share advocates who want the Ford GoBike docking stations as close as possible to the station entrances.

“I’ve been in this neighborhood for 24 years and due to gentrification it has seen 10,000 wrongful evictions, 8,000 of them being Latino families,” said John Mendoza of the Calle 24 Latino Cultural District, during public comment on the issue. He is opposed to putting the bike dock on the plaza “…to combat gentrification, so we can preserve our neighborhood, so we can be respected instead of just walked over.”

BART planning staff, meanwhile, were recommending the board install bike docks in two locations: one at the Mission Branch library and the other along the Bank of the West-edge of the southwest plaza, as indicated by the green lines on the map below:From BART's staff report

The BART board was also presented with the idea of having a dock at the back of the northeast plaza, as indicated by the red and yellow stripe on the map. From BART’s staff report, the idea was to avoid areas of the plaza used for dance and cultural activities–along the edge of Mission Street, for example–and instead only have a dock on a part of the station that is not utilized.

The second station would be located at the Mission Branch Library, about 200 feet to the west.

The recommendations were seen as a compromise by staff, after an earlier proposal to put bike-share stations at both plaza entrances was rejected.

But few at this morning’s meeting seemed interested in compromise.

The stations would be “tucked away against the walls where activity normally does not takes place,” said Jean Walsh, who is in charge of outreach for Bay Area Motivate, operator of Ford GoBikes. “And we can move it for festivals and carnivals.” She added that motivate conducted surveys in the area, and that out of the 620 people who answered it, 82 percent were supportive of putting bike share docks at the station entrances.

“Bicycles are a form of transit,” said Gillian Gillett, formerly the S.F. Mayor’s transportation policy director and one of the speakers. “We would never stop a bus a block away or two blocks away from a transit station.”

The BART board deliberating the question of whether to put Ford GoBike docks on the 24th and Mission plaza. Image: BART TV
The BART board deliberating the question of whether to put Ford GoBike docks on the 24th/Mission plaza. Image: BART TV

Another advocate for bike-share argued that putting it at the library means “far fewer people will see it or use it, and that puts Uber and Lyft above bike-share; lots of TNCs pickups are right at the BART station, not two blocks away, so why should the bikes?”

“I timed and walked from the plaza to the library and it was 100 steps and it was 45 seconds,” said an impassioned Dufty, who supported putting a dock at the library location only. Director Rebecca Saltzman who supported having a dock on the station plaza, pointed out that for women especially, even a short walk from the station to a bike dock can be intimidating at night and encourages more people to use Uber and Lyft, which will come right to the station entrance. “The difference between a block or two at night is really a big difference,” she managed to get out, after Dufty interrupted her to say that it was only one block from the station to the library.

Saltzman pointed out that there were arguments at the Rockridge BART station, in her district, over the placement of a bike dock and its proximity to a mural on the plaza. A compromise was reached and the dock was moved a few feet. “We can have these discussion and make it work for folks who want to use the plaza,” she said. Director Deborah Allen, who ultimately voted for installing the dock only at the library, rejected the idea that a bike dock would really cut into the space on the plaza enough to interfere with cultural activities. “In visiting that plaza, I see homeless people on benches, I saw two people doing a drug deal… I saw vendors, and I asked were these vendor booths permitted, and the answer was ‘no.'”

The Board’s plan, meanwhile, is to revisit the question in the future when the library will undergo renovations and the dock may have to be moved again. “I’m willing to go with the proposals to put the bikes before the library for 18 months, but when it comes back I believe there should be bikes on those plazas,” said Allen.

  • Really? The library? Common sense protocol would just be to put the station at the plaza. But all you need is some people arguing saying “it’s gentrification!” and all goes down the toilet.

  • *sad trombone*

  • John Murphy

    Bevan Dufty blocked the Noe Valley Plaza project for a couple of weenie parklets, he is putting bike share on the same back burner.

    Brutal.

  • mx

    Severely disappointing. Uber and Lyft can stop in front of the plazas all the time, but tucking some bikes into an unused back corner against the wall is going to destroy the neighborhood?

  • Jeffrey Baker

    As much as I would like to dunk on the Calle 24 people, let’s be realistic: the dock at 16th is not exactly a raging success. Normally it has a dozen derelicts draped over it, with their belongings strewn about. Putting the docks in the street makes a lot more sense.

  • jd_x

    This is absurd: why can’t they just put the stations on the street by removing parking spaces? I can sort of get the issue with the plazas, but it is completely irrational to argue that private, two-ton vehicles get to park right next to the station but a public bike share system cannot use the same space. This is so simple to solve and I haven’t heard a single good reason why using street parking wouldn’t work. Oh right: Calle 24 is actually stuck in an outdated car-centric mindset and doesn’t even know what’s best for its community. Calle 24 is a barrier to common sense transportation policy (putting a bike share station right at public transit stations) that benefits everyone, including the Latino community they claim to represent.

    And you know what is actually gentrifying (as well more dangerous and polluting which, Latino or not, is bad for the neighborhood)? People taking Uber and Lyft (or getting dropped off by friends or family on private cars) to Bart because bike share there is a pain in the ass. I cannot understand how a car-centric, anachronistic, and irrational group like Calle 24 can overrule commonsense policy that benefits all.

    And Duffy needs to go. We need leadership that isn’t beholden to anachronistic concepts like car-centrism or groups like Calle 24.

  • Maxwell

    Can we boycott Calle 24?

  • mx

    I ride bike share at least weekly to 24th St, and already have to walk to/from the docks on Valencia or Garfield Square because Calle 24 won’t allow stations (or even Jump bike parking, they got them to create an exclusion zone) anywhere near the merchants. I’m done with that now and will take my business elsewhere.

  • I didn’t realize that gentrification = bike ownership. Funny how Calle 24 thinks it’s fine to keep vagrants and drug dealers loitering the plaza, but bikes are somehow verboten. Only in San Francisco.

