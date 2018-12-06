SFMTA Plans Marina Subway Extension

But with Central Subway far behind schedule, some question timing

A shot of the Central subway tunnels. The agency wants to keep going. Photo: SFMTA
A shot of the Central subway tunnels. The agency wants to keep going. Photo: SFMTA

Note: Metropolitan Shuttle, a leader in bus shuttle rentals, regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog Los Angeles. Unless noted in the story, Metropolitan Shuttle is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

The $1.6 billion Central Subway to Chinatown is over a year behind schedule, but SFMTA is moving forward with plans to extend it into the Marina district–and perhaps as far as the Presidio.

Last night the SFMTA held the second of two “kickoff” meetings, this one at the Marina Middle School, to discuss plans for extending the subway north of Chinatown. About fifty people showed up to discuss possible alignments with transit planners. Eric Kingsbury, a transit advocate who attended the meeting, lives in the Marina and currently takes the 30X Marina Express bus every day to his job downtown. “The 30 is one of the slowest lines in the entire city,” he told Streetsblog. “It takes at least forty minutes every day… to go three miles.”

Options under consideration for extending to Fisherman's Wharf. Image: SFMTA
Options under consideration for extending to Fisherman’s Wharf. Image: SFMTA

Kingsbury and others are desperate for a faster alternative, which is why there is so much political pressure to extend the subway, despite problems with the current Central Subway project. From the SFMTA’s release:

Although the Chinatown Station will be the northern terminal of the Central Subway when it opens in 2019, the subway tunnels presently extend approximately one additional mile north of the Chinatown Station, to Columbus and Powell Streets in North Beach. These additional tunnels were constructed so that the tunnel boring machines (TBMs) used during project construction could be removed from the ground in an area where off-street space was available, so as to minimize surface disruption. Though no passenger service will be operated in the tunnels north of Chinatown Station when the Central Subway opens, the tunnels are designed to allow the line to be extended further to the north and/or west in the future.

Since the subway tunnels already extend all the way to Columbus and Powell, the SFMTA is looking at options to add a station in North Beach–and then potentially extend the subway further to the north and/or west.

Local residents met SFMTA planners at Marina Middle School cafeteria to hear about the extension plans and give input. Photo: Adrienne Heim
Local residents met SFMTA planners at Marina Middle School’s cafeteria to hear about the extension plans and give input. Photo: SFMTA/Adrienne Heim

“San Francisco Transit Riders would love to see the Central Subway extended to North Beach, Fisherman’s Wharf, and on through the Marina to the Presidio. This would be a huge improvement for riders to be able to connect through all those neighborhoods, to downtown and Caltrain, as well as connecting San Francisco to the Golden Gate and Marin,” wrote Cat Carter, spokesperson for San Francisco’s transit advocacy group, in an email to Streetsblog. “We would like to see this happen in five years instead of ten, but we’ll have to find funding, which of course will take political will.”

Possible options for extending further west. Image: SFMTA
Possible options for extending further west. Image: SFMTA

Meanwhile, the project is big enough that the meeting was covered by ABC7 TV. In the station’s report, some residents who attended the meeting questioned the wisdom of planning a subway extension before the problems that resulted in delays and overruns to the current subway extension–now some two years behind schedule, depending on how one measures it–are addressed.

“I think everyone in the city is outraged that we are what, nineteen months behind schedule and we’ve spent a lot more money than was promised,” said Kingsbury. “But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be looking at the future of transit in San Francisco and proactively planning for the future.”

That future could take a while. The extension is currently unfunded and even the Transit Riders estimation of it being ten years off is probably optimistic. Kingsbury said he was told by an SFMTA official at the meeting that even twenty years would be “ambitious.”

In the end, it will depend on political pressures, the economy, and the vagaries of local, state and national politics to make funding available. After that, “Environmental review, Engineering, and Construction combined typically take a total of ten to fifteen years based on comparable projects around the country,” said Adrienne Heim, a spokesperson for SFMTA.

Stephen Taber, an advocate with the Transit Riders and SF Nextstop, looks at it this way: “The current phase of the Central Subway will have taken about twenty years,” he told Streetsblog in an email. “Given that we already have a tunnel to North Beach and that some preliminary studies have already been completed, getting it to Fisherman’s Wharf may not take that long. If we include an extension to the Marina and the Presidio, that could extend the time period.”

What do you think? What option would be your preference for an extension of the Central Subway? Post your comments below.

  • shamelessly

    That’s exciting! Instead of terminating at the eastern edge of the Presidio, though, the line should extend all the way to the Golden Gate Bridge visitors center — a super popular destination, especially for tourists staying in Union Square or Fisherman’s Wharf.

  • theqin

    What happened to opening the train tunnel under the hill at fort mason? They need to increase the service frequency of the e line, and run new modern cars for the e and f lines, and the modernized f should go underground down market street since currently the service is rediculously slow going on the surface.

    “Historic” blah blah mumbo jumbo should be abandoned. People just want to get where they are going fast. I bet if you asked the tourist if they would prefer to ride a historic street car or wait 20 minutes for the next train they would rather not wait.

  • Not sure if the ridership to tunnel from the Presidio to the Visitors Center warrants the billions it would cost considering there is nothing around the GGB visitors center to attract riders nearby. The priority is about moving residents and commuters. A bus connecting the Presidio to the visitors center would suffice or an extension of the E/F (see below).

    In all honesty, we’re looking at 20-30 years before a train would roll into the Presidio. It’s not like the Marina is a hot bed of development so is it really worth an extension that would run well over $5B (double the length of the CS which is coming in over $2B) for a handful of stations? I know access to the Presidio can be a challenge, but let’s focus on what should have been included in the current CS…North Beach and Fisherman’s Wharf stations. The tunnel is already at North Beach. Just build a station there and continue the tunnel to Conrad Square which is about half a mile from a Lombard/Columbus location and easily connects the area between Pier 39 and Fort Mason. Extend the E/F lines through Fort Mason, along the Marina/Crissy Field and into the Presidio.

  • Historic or modern, with Muni you’re going to wait, regardless.

    Modern LRVs will never run along the north waterfront. Also, the only place an F line train can enter the Market St. tunnel downtown is at Folsom on the Embarcadero, and that would require the train to stop at the Folsom station and change direction. Hardly convenient or effective.

    The Fort Mason train tunnel is single track. It would probably work fine for the historic cars, but not LRVs, especially considering the single track around Aquatic Park is basically in the sidewalk where people walk. Safety measures would definitely have to be considered.

  • JD

    What ever happened to the Richmond District?

  • Richmond gets BRT. (Insert laughter.) Richmond should have BART considering nearly 100,000 people use the 38 and nearby buses on Fulton, Balboa, California, etc.

    Keep in mind that any Central Subway extension will only be able to handle 2-car train sets because the platforms currently being built at Moscone, Union Square and Chinatown are only 2 cars long. This was done to “cut costs,” but by doing so removed any chance of running longer train sets thereby carrying more passengers. This is another reason why BART to the Richmond makes more sense because even if the stations can handle 6-car BART train sets that will still move a lot more people than any Muni operation.

  • > “The 30 is one of the slowest lines in the entire city,” he told Streetsblog. “It takes at least forty minutes every day… to go three miles.”

    Kingsbury and others are desperate for a faster alternative, which is why there is so much political pressure to extend the subway, despite problems with the current Central Subway project.

    What are bikes and bus-only lanes? There, I just saved them $1.5bn.

  • JD
  • mx

    If we’re talking about linking up with development, hanging the turn to the west and continuing out to Van Ness strikes me as more useful in the long run: Van Ness BRT can connect to the subway at both Market+Van Ness and Van Ness and somewhere around Union or Lombard. And there’s a lot more potential for development along the Van Ness corridor (just replacing car dealerships/mechanics with 10+ story apartment buildings next to frequent transit service to start) than the Marina.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Today’s Headlines

By Roger Rudick |
N-Judah Shuttle Working (SFBay) More on Subway Survey (SFGate, Curbed) Transit Improvements for San Bruno Ave (SFBay) SFMTA Fast at Keeping Streets Dangerous (Hoodline) SFMTA and How to Name a Station (SFExaminer) Warm Springs BART Station May Open After Election (SFChron) Brooklyn Basin Shoreline Project Details (Socketsite) Transportation at Issue for Proposed Menlo Park School […]

Today’s Headlines

By Aaron Bialick |
In Demonstration Planned Wednesday, Wiggle Bike Commuters to Stop at Every Stop Sign (Exam, UA) Warriors Arena Opponents: Report Says Event Traffic Could Back Up On to Bay Bridge (Chronicle) SFMTA Installing Painted Safety Zones, Crosswalks on Upper Market Street (Hoodline) Muni Subway Cameras to Get Behavior-Reading Technology, But No Rules for Use Established (Exam) Chariot Launches […]