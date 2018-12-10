Streetsblog Social Wednesday/Please Donate

Dalva

Don’t forget, Wednesday, Dec. 12 is the Streetsblog holiday party. It’s at Dalva, 3121 16th Street, San Francisco, from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s a short walk from 16th Street/Mission BART.

Melanie Curry, Roger Rudick, and friends will be at the rear of the bar, aka “The Hideout.” Come meet your favorite Streetsbloggers and relax with friends you didn’t even know you had. We look forward to seeing you there.

The event is free and open to the public. Also, this is our end-of-the-year pledge drive, so you can make a donation at the event, or click to donate anytime online.

Support Streetsblog SF

