Today’s Headlines
- BART Pays Fine on Measure RR Campaign (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- More on Central Subway Extension (BizTimes)
- Rethinking Fare Evasion (Governing)
- Plans Presented for Diridon Station Changes (CBSLocal)
- Spotify Abandons Mid-Market (SFChron)
- More on Central SoMa Plan (ArchitectsNewspaper)
- Proposed Ban on Tech Cafeterias Dropped (SFExaminer)
- Wiener Works on Plan to Shelter Homeless (SFChron)
- Small Boy Seriously Injured on 19th Ave. (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
- Hit & Run Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
- Person Struck and Killed on BART Tracks (EastBayTimes)
- Berkeley Council Says Yes to e-Scooters (Berkeleyside)
