Today’s Headlines
- Ford GoBike Triples Electric Fleet (SFChron, Curbed, Hoodline)
- Holes and the Transbay Cracks (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- Loving Cable Cars and Public Transit (SFChron)
- San Francisco’s Historic Streetcars Discovered (WashingtonPost)
- Man Rescued from Top of Muni Train (SFChron)
- Progressive Parking Reform Taking Root (ArchitectsNewspaper)
- A Parking Garage for Car Haters? (SFChron)
- New Alameda Ferry Maintenance Center Opens (EastBayTimes)
- Are Scooters Safe? (MedicalPress)
- SF’s Housing Tsar (Curbed)
- San Francisco Discusses Forming Public Investment Bank (SFWeekly)
- SF Millennials Priced Out for 20 Years (Curbed)
