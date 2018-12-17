Today’s Headlines

Welds Caused Transbay Cracks? (Curbed)

California Mandates Zero Emissions Buses (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)

BART Still Getting Beaten by Ubers/Lyfts to Airports (SFChron)

Man Spits on BART Operator, Delays Service (SFExaminer)

Geofencing Scooters (KQED)

Transbay Developer Released from Grocery Requirement (SFExaminer)

Changes to Harvey Milk Plaza Re-Design (Hoodline)

S.F. Losing Affordable Housing Units (KQED)

A Sleeper Bus is Still a Bus (SFChron)

When San Francisco Almost Scrapped its Cable Cars (SFChron)

Commentary: S.F. Can’t Solve Housing on its Own (SFExaminer)

