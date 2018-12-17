Today’s Headlines

  • Welds Caused Transbay Cracks? (Curbed)
  • California Mandates Zero Emissions Buses (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)
  • BART Still Getting Beaten by Ubers/Lyfts to Airports (SFChron)
  • Man Spits on BART Operator, Delays Service (SFExaminer)
  • Geofencing Scooters (KQED)
  • Transbay Developer Released from Grocery Requirement (SFExaminer)
  • Changes to Harvey Milk Plaza Re-Design (Hoodline)
  • S.F. Losing Affordable Housing Units (KQED)
  • A Sleeper Bus is Still a Bus (SFChron)
  • When San Francisco Almost Scrapped its Cable Cars (SFChron)
  • Commentary: S.F. Can’t Solve Housing on its Own (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Please consider making a donation during Streetsblog’s holiday fund drive!