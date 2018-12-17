Today’s Headlines
- Welds Caused Transbay Cracks? (Curbed)
- California Mandates Zero Emissions Buses (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)
- BART Still Getting Beaten by Ubers/Lyfts to Airports (SFChron)
- Man Spits on BART Operator, Delays Service (SFExaminer)
- Geofencing Scooters (KQED)
- Transbay Developer Released from Grocery Requirement (SFExaminer)
- Changes to Harvey Milk Plaza Re-Design (Hoodline)
- S.F. Losing Affordable Housing Units (KQED)
- A Sleeper Bus is Still a Bus (SFChron)
- When San Francisco Almost Scrapped its Cable Cars (SFChron)
- Commentary: S.F. Can’t Solve Housing on its Own (SFExaminer)
