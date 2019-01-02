Motorist Collides with Cyclist/San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo

In this motor vehicle "accident," SUV driver "didn't see him" on a straight road on a sunny day

Mayor Sam Liccardo (in the blue shirt) on 'Bike to Work Day' in 2016. Photo: Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious photostream
Mayor Sam Liccardo (in the blue shirt) on 'Bike to Work Day' in 2016. Photo: Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious photostream

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was riding his bike on the 600 block of Salt Lake Drive on New Year’s Day when he was in a collision with a motorist driving an SUV. According to a statement from the Mayor’s staff, the crash occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. and he “…suffered minor fractures, but his injuries are not considered overly serious. He is currently resting & in good spirits.”

“Overall, San Jose is doing a very good job prioritizing high quality bike infrastructure which is most apparent in their Better Bikeways Network,” added the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition’s Executive Director Shiloh Ballard, in an email to Streetsblog. “Sam has been one of the key reasons the City has been able to move quickly and in a cutting edge way. His commitment has empowered an incredible DOT staff to get things going.” In fact, she pointed out, a two-way cycle track was recently installed on Mabury, although it was a distance away from the intersection where the crash occurred.

The San Jose Mercury News reports that the driver of the SUV was making a right turn. The paper added that no arrests were made. In a TV interview, a nearby resident who came to assist said the motorist said “he just didn’t see him.”

Is this really a proper way to design an intersection in a residential neighborhood? Image: Google Maps
Mayor Liccardo was reportedly riding on Salt Lake, the street crossing Mabury in this image, when he was struck by a right-turning motorist. Image: Google Maps

If that’s accurate, it’s a little difficult to understand how an attentive motorist who was watching the road and maintaining good situational awareness (and not texting or otherwise distracted) could “not see him” in the middle of the day with such wide-open sightlines as seen above.

The resident also said in the interview that motorists frequently speed through the intersection and that Mabury is a “straight shot” that people “race” down.

As to the reporting, Seattle advocate Glen Buhlmann put it well on Twitter, that media outlets and even the statement from the Mayor’s office continue to pre-judge this crash as an “accident” caused by a collision with a car or SUV, rather than a collision or crash involving a motorist–a person who is responsible for the safe operation of a heavy and frequently lethal machine.

Meanwhile, Ballard added that advocates in the area “…look forward to continuing to work with such a great bike leader to further the transformation of San Jose into a city in which people arrive at their destination with a smile.”

Streetsblog will update this story as more information comes in. In the meantime, if you know this stretch of road, or otherwise have any thoughts on this collision, please post below.

  • Sanchez Resident

    I wish a speedy recovery to the Mayor. It seems that the Mayor may be trying to mitigate the negativity towards the death machine operator. That is not a good course of action.

  • Wallaby

    The article does not cite any such effort at mitigation. It merely states that the mayor’s injuries are not serious, which is a statement of fact.

    I notice in the main article photograph that all the cyclists shown are wearing high-vis yellow or orange jackets except the Mayor. Given that the driver says that he could not see the cyclist this might be a timely reminder to always be clearly visible when cycling on a highway, to reduce the risk of such accidents.

  • Dale Danley

    I’m also wishing Mayor Liccardo well in his recovery. What a dreadful way to begin a new year. As an urban cyclist, it’s upsetting to hear about it. Also, I’m not getting a clear picture of what happened. The SF Chronicle reports today that the Mayor was riding his bike eastbound on Mabury (in a bike lane). Judging from Google Street view, the vehicle exiting from Salt Lake might have struck him (Mabury doesn’t have a stop sign but Salt Lake does). Streetsblog reports the whole incident occurred on Salt Lake.

  • LazyReader

    Pffft, I didn’t vote for him

  • LazyReader

    SUV’s are responsible for more and more pedestrian deaths……..though
    that’s quantitative there’s more SUV’s than ever before so naturally
    more likely people would be hit by them. But their poor braking and
    increased mass makes them more dangerous. Cars are lower to the ground,
    so the likely result of a car hitting someone is they get scooped up by
    the aerodynamic hood and slam the windshield. A blocky and higher SUV is
    more likely to slam head on or worse run over the victim.

  • SF Guest

    The SUV driver was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way from not seeing the Mayor riding a bike and cutting him off.

    “The bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Mabury Road in the bike lane approaching Salt Lake Drive. The Toyota stopped at the stop sign and proceeded forward to cross Mabury Road when the bicyclist broadsided the Toyota,” Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

    This collision is not so much a street design issue re lack of protected bike lanes and emphasizes the need for the likes of the SUV driver be more attentive to smaller vehicles and for vulnerable road users not to assume motorists stopped at stop signs see them.

  • p_chazz

    Yes, it was an “accident” which is defined as “an unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally, typically resulting in damage or injury” unless the motorist intended to hit the mayor. It was also a “collision” which is defined as “an instance of one moving object or person striking violently against another.” These words mean different things. They are not mutually exclusive of each other.

    It’s kind of Orwellian to change the meaning of words to suit your political purpose, however noble your intentions.

  • thielges

    By your definition a drunk driver causing a collision could be called an accident because it was unfortunate, unexpected, and unintentional. I think your definition is in the right direction but could be improved by adding “not easily avoidable”. As in being hit by a meteorite would be an accident. Being hit by a car that had its brakes fail is also an accident. Being hit by an inattentive driver is not.

  • Wallaby

    p_chazz is correct. The word “accident” has a very simple meaning. It is an act that is not deliberate. That’s all.

    So if I did not intend to knock you off your bike then it’s an accident, even if it was totally my fault and I am to blame and it could have been prevented.

    If I engage in road rage and deliberately knock you off your bike, then it is not an accident. If I murder my wife with my car while trying to make it look like an accident, then it is not an accident. See the difference?

    And just because I intended to get drunk does not mean I intended to kill you. Two different things.

  • Wallaby

    On the other hand the driver of a SUV has a better vantage point and can see over regular cars, so one could argue that they can be safer as well.

  • Roger R.

    Thanks Dale. You (and the Chron) may be right. And it is unclear. But at the time I wrote this piece, the mayor’s staff put him on Salt Lake. https://twitter.com/sliccardo/status/1080307026482196480

  • Stuart

    Doesn’t the “expectedly” part already cover that? If someone told me that a drunk driver hit someone, my reaction would definitely not be “Wow, how unexpected!”

    Similarly if the driver was not paying attention while pulling into traffic (and the article makes the argument that there’s reason to question whether they were paying a reasonable amount of attention if they couldn’t see someone in that intersection in broad daylight), then hitting someone wouldn’t really be “unexpected”, so the argument that this is some kind of crazy redefinition of words is silly.

    p_chazz’s narrow definition of “accident” would be viewed as obviously absurd in many other contexts. If someone walked around the city firing a gun in random directions and hurt someone, and all the news stories reported it as an unfortunate accident, I doubt you’d see p_chazz arguing that anyone questioning that description was being “Orwellian”.

  • Wallaby

    Then there are two different accounts of what happened. Your reference above says that the cyclist was “hit by a motor vehicle:”

    But “SF Guest” above cites the attending cop as stating that “the bicyclist broadsided the Toyota.”

    So who hit who?

  • Wallaby

    Whether an incident could reasonably be judged as “expected” with the benefit of hindsight is one hing, and useful for determining blame.

    But whether or not a driver intended to hit a cyclist is orthogonal to that and deals purely with intent and motive.

    It is entirely possible for a crash to be an accident even though it can be deemed as “expected” and the driver is found to be at fault.

    In other words we should ask two questions:

    1) Was the act deliberate? If so, the driver is to blame. Or

    2) If not, then is the driver nevertheless to blame even though he had no intent.

    It’s important to ask both questions and keep separate issues, well, separate.

  • p_chazz

    I think the term that covers this is gross negligence, which is defined by the Legal Information Institute as: “A lack of care that demonstrates reckless disregard for the safety or lives of others, which is so great it appears to be a conscious violation of other people’s rights to safety. It is more than simple inadvertence, and can affect the amount of damages.”

    By contrast, negligence is simple inadvertence, the failure to use ordinary care. Obviously, firing a gun randomly would be gross negligence, since it demonstrates reckless disregard for the safety or lives of others. Drunk driving could also be gross negligence. Not paying attention would be simple inadvertence.

  • LazyReader

    Ford’s optional crows nest

