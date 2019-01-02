Today’s Headlines
- San Jose Mayor Hit by Motorist (ABC7, MercNews, NBCBayArea)
- With AC Transit Hike, Cheaper to Drive Across Bridge (SFChron)
- AC Transit Sued (EastBayTimes)
- BART Murder Trial on Hold Pending Psych Eval (SFWeekly)
- Robbery on BART (EastBayTimes)
- Neighborhood Perception Key to Bike-Share (SmartCitiesDive)
- Density, More Trees Hoped for in 2019 (Curbed)
- AI for Counting City Trees? (Curbed)
- More on Proposed Housing Above Potrero Bus Yard (SFChron)
- SF 100 Years Ago (SFGate)
- Late Bus Poetry (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Affordable Means Subsidized (SFChron)
