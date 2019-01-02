Today’s Headlines

  • thielges

    Sorry to hear that mayor Sam Liccardo was hurt while bicycling. He was instrumental in upgrading many San Jose streets with better bicycling infrastructure.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Happy New Year! $11 to ride a bus back and forth to San Francisco, while stuck in traffic because there’s no bus lane on the bridge, no bus lane on 580, no bus lanes anywhere in Oakland, and no bus lanes surrounding the Permanent Temporary Terminal. Winning in 2019.

  • Wallaby

    Nice to see someone understanding that so-called “affordable housing” really means a subsidy.

  • david vartanoff

    Jeffrey, you are spot on. AC had a chance to leverage a dedicated Bay Bridge lane, but didn’t make the effort. MTC could change lane allocations, but they are not a transit first operation.