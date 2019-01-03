Today’s Headlines

Benefits of Car-Free Streets (SFWeekly)

Transit-Funding Bridge Toll Increase Kicks In (SFWeekly, ABC7)

More on Motorist vs. Mayor of San Jose Crash (SFGate, Curbed)

Richmond Ferry Service Begins Next Week (RichmondStandard)

Motorist Flees After Hitting 14-year-old Boy in Oakland (SFChron)

Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Concord (SFGate)

Bay Area Parks and the Federal Shutdown (SFChron)

SoMa Developments Seek Density Bonus (Hoodline)

Bay Area Home Sales in Decline? (Curbed)

Marin Adding School Crossing Guards (MarinIJ)

SF Lego Sets Available (Curbed)

Commentary: UC Berkeley Devious in Taking Trees from Park (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA