Today’s Headlines

  • Benefits of Car-Free Streets (SFWeekly)
  • Transit-Funding Bridge Toll Increase Kicks In (SFWeekly, ABC7)
  • More on Motorist vs. Mayor of San Jose Crash (SFGateCurbed)
  • Richmond Ferry Service Begins Next Week (RichmondStandard)
  • Motorist Flees After Hitting 14-year-old Boy in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Concord (SFGate)
  • Bay Area Parks and the Federal Shutdown (SFChron)
  • SoMa Developments Seek Density Bonus (Hoodline)
  • Bay Area Home Sales in Decline? (Curbed)
  • Marin Adding School Crossing Guards (MarinIJ)
  • SF Lego Sets Available (Curbed)
  • Commentary: UC Berkeley Devious in Taking Trees from Park (Berkeleyside)

