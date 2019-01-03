Today’s Headlines
- Benefits of Car-Free Streets (SFWeekly)
- Transit-Funding Bridge Toll Increase Kicks In (SFWeekly, ABC7)
- More on Motorist vs. Mayor of San Jose Crash (SFGate, Curbed)
- Richmond Ferry Service Begins Next Week (RichmondStandard)
- Motorist Flees After Hitting 14-year-old Boy in Oakland (SFChron)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Concord (SFGate)
- Bay Area Parks and the Federal Shutdown (SFChron)
- SoMa Developments Seek Density Bonus (Hoodline)
- Bay Area Home Sales in Decline? (Curbed)
- Marin Adding School Crossing Guards (MarinIJ)
- SF Lego Sets Available (Curbed)
- Commentary: UC Berkeley Devious in Taking Trees from Park (Berkeleyside)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA