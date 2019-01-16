Today’s Headlines

Van Ness Two Years Behind Schedule, Over Budget (SFChron)

Muni Breakdowns Causing Longer Delays (SFExaminer)

City to Teach De-Escalation to Muni Drivers (SFWeekly)

Woman Falls to Death from Mezzanine of Van Ness Station (SFExaminer)

Diabetic BART Station Agent was Actually Drunk (SFChron)

Oakland Presses BART to Name Oscar Grant Way (SFChron)

Future for North Berkeley BART Development (SFChron)

More on Bill to Fix State Highways (SFWeekly)

Mayor Breed Declares Shelter Crisis (Curbed)

Marin Pegs $4 Million for Affordable Housing (MarinIJ)

Santa Clara Bans Scooters (EastBayTimes)

Coworking and other Flexible Spaces (Curbed)

