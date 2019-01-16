Today’s Headlines
- Van Ness Two Years Behind Schedule, Over Budget (SFChron)
- Muni Breakdowns Causing Longer Delays (SFExaminer)
- City to Teach De-Escalation to Muni Drivers (SFWeekly)
- Woman Falls to Death from Mezzanine of Van Ness Station (SFExaminer)
- Diabetic BART Station Agent was Actually Drunk (SFChron)
- Oakland Presses BART to Name Oscar Grant Way (SFChron)
- Future for North Berkeley BART Development (SFChron)
- More on Bill to Fix State Highways (SFWeekly)
- Mayor Breed Declares Shelter Crisis (Curbed)
- Marin Pegs $4 Million for Affordable Housing (MarinIJ)
- Santa Clara Bans Scooters (EastBayTimes)
- Coworking and other Flexible Spaces (Curbed)
