Today’s Headlines

  • Van Ness Two Years Behind Schedule, Over Budget (SFChron)
  • Muni Breakdowns Causing Longer Delays (SFExaminer)
  • City to Teach De-Escalation to Muni Drivers (SFWeekly)
  • Woman Falls to Death from Mezzanine of Van Ness Station (SFExaminer)
  • Diabetic BART Station Agent was Actually Drunk (SFChron)
  • Oakland Presses BART to Name Oscar Grant Way (SFChron)
  • Future for North Berkeley BART Development (SFChron)
  • More on Bill to Fix State Highways (SFWeekly)
  • Mayor Breed Declares Shelter Crisis (Curbed)
  • Marin Pegs $4 Million for Affordable Housing (MarinIJ)
  • Santa Clara Bans Scooters (EastBayTimes)
  • Coworking and other Flexible Spaces (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA