This Week: Potrero Yard, Ped Safety Committee, Sci-Fi
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Monday/tonight! Potrero Yard Modernization Project Working Group Meeting #4 Come discuss plans for the Potrero bus yard project. To get in, meet SFMTA staff at the the entrance on Mariposa Street at York Street. The accessible entrance is on 17th Street. Contact 415.646.2715 to ensure that staff is available at the accessible entrance. Monday/tonight!, March 11, 6-8 p.m., 2500 Mariposa Street, S.F.
- Tuesday Pedestrian Safety Advisory Committee. The PSAC has been charged with providing expertise on issues concerning pedestrian safety, convenience, ambience, and planning as well as advocating for pedestrian safety by engaging the public, Board of Supervisors, and other relevant agencies. Tuesday, March 12, 6 p.m., Room 400, 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, S.F.
- Tuesday Using Science Fiction to Imagine California’s Future. A new studio at UC Berkeley examines how science fiction can influence architecture. Tuesday, March 12, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Wednesday Webinar: Be a Bike & Roll to School Champion. San Francisco Bike to School Week is April 15-19, when thousands of students and caregivers will bike or otherwise roll to 90 schools throughout the city. “Be a Bike & Roll to School Champion” is a webinar for biking parents, school staff, and all caregivers of school age children. Help your school get rolling, whether you’re an experienced rider planning a bike train, new to biking to school, or want to be on the volunteer crew. Wednesday, March 13, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Register for the Webinar.
- Thursday Islais Creek – Bayview Community Waterfront Resilience Meeting. The Port of San Francisco, the Planning Department, and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies, is studying flood risk along the waterfront. Thursday, March 14, 5:30 p.m., Bayview Opera House, 4705 3rd Street, S.F.
- Saturday Spring Ride: Fruitvale to Fremont BART. Join Bike East Bay for this ride. Bring your own working bike and helmet, any water and snacks you may need, sunscreen, money for BART and lunch (or bring your lunch with you), and good spirits. Saturday, March 16, 9:30-1 p.m., Fruitvale BART station, 3401 E 12th Street, Oakland.
- Saturday Family Neighborhood Bike Ride in the Excelsior. Practice your bike train skills on the playground with SF Bicycle Coalition instructors. They’ll start at the Excelsior Bikes workshop at Guadalupe Elementary and take an easy loop on neighborhood streets and bike routes and return to the start point. Adults and children need basic riding ability. Family bikes, trailers, and babies on board welcome. Saturday, March 16, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Guadalupe Elementary School, 859 Prague Street, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.