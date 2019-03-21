Today’s Headlines
- Slow Pace of Road Improvements in Oakland (SFChron)
- More on Banning Private Cars on Some Streets (KTVU)
- City Settles Lawsuit with Injured Cyclist (SFExaminer)
- More on Howard Street Bike Lane (Hoodline)
- Lime’s New Scooter (Curbed)
- Ford GoBike Workers to Unionize (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Considers ‘Smart City’ Installations (SFExaminer)
- How ‘Levels of Service’ Ruined Cities (Brookings)
- Neighborhoods Where Rents have Dropped (Curbed)
- Housing Production Slows (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)
