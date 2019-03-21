Today’s Headlines

  • Slow Pace of Road Improvements in Oakland (SFChron)
  • More on Banning Private Cars on Some Streets (KTVU)
  • City Settles Lawsuit with Injured Cyclist (SFExaminer)
  • More on Howard Street Bike Lane (Hoodline)
  • Lime’s New Scooter (Curbed)
  • Ford GoBike Workers to Unionize (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. Considers ‘Smart City’ Installations (SFExaminer)
  • How ‘Levels of Service’ Ruined Cities (Brookings)
  • Neighborhoods Where Rents have Dropped (Curbed)
  • Housing Production Slows (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Kills Pedestrian in Pittsburg (EastBayTimes)

  • Prinzrob

    That Chronicle piece about Oakland has several inaccuracies. All the projects listed are mostly standalone grant-funded, and not local Measure KK funding which is being implemented very effectively with a record amount of paving, sidewalk work, bikeways and traffic calming.

    The problems due to staffing & hiring bottlenecks are real, but associating that with Measure KK funding is inappropriate and leads to discouraged voters less willing to support future infrastructure funding necessities, even though the city is programming the revenue as promised.

    It’s extra frustrating because the city is seeking input right now on a proposed 3-year, $100M paving plan but this was entirely ignored in the article.

    Anyone who wants to learn more and weigh in on the paving plan can do so at https://www.oaklandca.gov/resources/proposed-3-year-workplan-feedback-survey.