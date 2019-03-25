This Week: Trivia, OakDOT, Women Bike
Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar:
- Tuesday City Trivia Night. Join SPUR for this showcase of urbanist talent and planning geekery. Bring your own team or join up with other urbanists at the event to compete for the crown and prizes. Tuesday, March 26, 6 p.m., SPUR San Jose, 76 South First Street, San Jose.
- Wednesday OakDOT Update. In 2016, Mayor Libby Schaaf established Oakland’s first Department of Transportation, creating a team to allocate and spend funds on bike lanes, public transit and more. Join SPUR as they hear from OakDOT’s head Ryan Russo about how things are progressing. Wednesday, March 27, 6 p.m., SPUR Oakland, 1544 Broadway, Oakland.
- Thursday Women Bike Happy Hour. This is a monthly recurring event put on by Walk Oakland Bike Oakland and Bike East Bay on the fourth Thursday of the month. March 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Woods Bar & Brewery, 1701 Telegraph Ave, Oakland.
- Thursday Mourning Buildings. Join SPUR for a conversation about buildings that were razed in the Bay Area. Thursday, March 28, 6 p.m., SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
- Sunday The Future of Market Street. Join Walk SF staff and partners to go in-depth on this iconic street and the big plans for its future. Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, see website for tickets and start location.
- Sunday Birds by Bike. A special bicycling field trip with naturalist Josiah Clark covering Golden Gate Park and the northern shoreline. Expect to see 80-100 bird species, overlooked habitats and explore challenges and opportunities for sustainable urban ecology in SF. Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starts at McLaren Lodge, Stanyan and JFK Drive, S.F. RSVP shaping@foundsf.org
- Sunday Sunday Streets Excelsior. Enjoy a car-free Mission Street, filled with exhibits, live music activities and open space. Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mission Street from Silver to Geneva Avenue, S.F.
Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.