Today’s Headlines
- Valencia Street as Measuring Stick for the City (SFWeekly)
- Managing Rideshare Gridlock (KGO)
- Push to Ban Cell Phones While Driving (EastBayTimes)
- Bridge Toll Lawsuit Imperils Hovercraft Study (SFExaminer)
- More Complications with BART Extension (SFChron)
- Resolution to Oppose Housing Density Moves Forward (SFExaminer)
- More on Supervisors Opposing Transit-Housing Bill (SFChron, SFWeekly)
- More on Opposition to the South Beach Navigation Center (Curbed)
- Berkeley May Build Teacher Housing (Berkeleyside)
- Court Says Cities Can Consider Aesthetics of Utility Wires (SFExaminer)
- San Jose Better Bikeways Project (KGO)
- Commentary: Tutor Denies Blame for Subway Delays (SFExaminer)
