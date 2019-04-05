Today’s Headlines

Valencia Street as Measuring Stick for the City (SFWeekly)

Managing Rideshare Gridlock (KGO)

Push to Ban Cell Phones While Driving (EastBayTimes)

Bridge Toll Lawsuit Imperils Hovercraft Study (SFExaminer)

More Complications with BART Extension (SFChron)

Resolution to Oppose Housing Density Moves Forward (SFExaminer)

More on Supervisors Opposing Transit-Housing Bill (SFChron, SFWeekly)

More on Opposition to the South Beach Navigation Center (Curbed)

Berkeley May Build Teacher Housing (Berkeleyside)

Court Says Cities Can Consider Aesthetics of Utility Wires (SFExaminer)

San Jose Better Bikeways Project (KGO)

Commentary: Tutor Denies Blame for Subway Delays (SFExaminer)

