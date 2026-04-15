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today's headlines

Headlines, April 15

8:38 AM PDT on April 15, 2026
Headlines, April 15
  • Transit Ridership Climbing (ABC7)
  • More on BART Ridership (LocalNewsMatters)
  • More BART Delays (EastBayTimes)
  • Designs for Capping/Closing I-980 in West Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Bayview Residents Mad They Can’t Park on Sidewalk (MissionLocal)
  • Oakland Can Now Tow Vehicles More Quickly (Oaklandside, EastBayTimes)
  • Bayshore Freeway Weekend Closure Could Bring ‘Carmageddon’ (SFChron, SFGate)
  • Apartments Planned Near San Rafael Transit Center (MarinIJ)
  • Suspect Arrested for Killing Pedestrian on Mission (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Man Kills 38 Trees in Oakland (SFChron)
  • Letters: Develop the Presidio (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Development or Destruction in Store for Presidio? (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Support Prop. A for Earthquake Resilience (SFChron)

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