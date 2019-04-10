Today’s Headlines

  • Breed, Walton, Aim to End T-Third Switchbacks (SFExaminer)
  • Second Wave of New Muni Trains (SFBay)
  • Women Sue Muni (SFExaminer)
  • Transbay Designers Getting Paid (SFExaminer)
  • More on Transit Housing Bill (Curbed)
  • Motorist Assaults Cyclist (SFExaminer)
  • More on SoMa Development Stopped Over Shadow (SFExaminer)
  • More on Housing Authority Takeover (SFExaminer)
  • More on Court Clearing Toll Hike (Curbed)
  • Panhandle Playground Closes (Hoodline)
  • San Leandro to Keep Red Light Cameras (EastBayTimes)
  • What if BART Went to In-N-Out? (SFGate)

