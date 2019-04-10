Today’s Headlines
- Breed, Walton, Aim to End T-Third Switchbacks (SFExaminer)
- Second Wave of New Muni Trains (SFBay)
- Women Sue Muni (SFExaminer)
- Transbay Designers Getting Paid (SFExaminer)
- More on Transit Housing Bill (Curbed)
- Motorist Assaults Cyclist (SFExaminer)
- More on SoMa Development Stopped Over Shadow (SFExaminer)
- More on Housing Authority Takeover (SFExaminer)
- More on Court Clearing Toll Hike (Curbed)
- Panhandle Playground Closes (Hoodline)
- San Leandro to Keep Red Light Cameras (EastBayTimes)
- What if BART Went to In-N-Out? (SFGate)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA