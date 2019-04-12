Fund Drive Going Fantastically Well… But We Still Need Your Help

Thank you for your amazing, incredible and heart-warming support

We've already raised $10,000! Thank you! Motley, Roger’s cat, is meowing for a celebratory bike ride and purring up a storm (and coughing up a fur ball, but we’re pretty sure that’s unrelated).
We've already raised $10,000! Thank you! Motley, Roger’s cat, is meowing for a celebratory bike ride and purring up a storm (and coughing up a fur ball, but we’re pretty sure that’s unrelated).

We’re not there yet, but, thanks to your support, we’re well on the way.

It’s just under two weeks since we started our fund drive, and we’ve already broken the $10,000 mark, thanks to the generous contributions of more than 84 donors. We can’t say ‘thank you’ enough.

donate
Haven’t given yet? Click on the above button–no donation is too small

Of course, we wish we didn’t have to do this drive. But the Craiglist Charitable Fund, which has been a stalwart supporter of the safe and livable streets movement for over a decade, has changed their priorities and will not be supporting transportation advocacy groups this year… for Streetsblog San Francisco, this remains make-or-break.

It left us with a $25,000 hole–and you’ve responded, transforming that gap into $15,000 for this fiscal year. You’ve already bought us a few more months of breathing room to find a new foundation to keep us solvent moving forward.

Again, thank you!

We’re excited and thrilled and deeply moved by your support. But our “usual suspects” are likely tapped out or close to it. We can show there’s enthusiasm for keeping this project going to those donors that might be able to get us the rest of the way. We still have a pretty big gap to close.

donate
Already convinced? Donate now!

So if you haven’t done so yet, now’s a great time to a) spread the word via social media or email (examples below) b) share a great idea or contact that can help us get forward (contact Damien Newton, damien@streetsblog.org) c) make a donation if you haven’t yet.

If you want to help us on social media, here are a couple of samples you can cut and paste or re-tweet to your feeds:

And again, thanks so much for your support.

Motley, Roger's cat, is excited about the spring fund drive
Motley, Roger’s cat, is excited about the spring fund drive

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Please support us today.

We Need Your Help

By Roger Rudick and Damien Newton |
The Craiglist Charitable Fund has been a stalwart supporter of the safe and livable streets movement for over a decade. Earlier today, we learned that their priorities have changed and they are not planning to support any transportation advocacy groups this year. That will impact advocacy groups far and wide. And while we thank the […]

Help Streetsblog Keep the Lights on — Donate Today

By Ben Fried |
We’re extending our spring pledge drive til the end of the week to reach our target of $40,000 in reader donations. If you haven’t given already, please make a tax-free gift today and help keep Streetsblog and Streetfilms going strong this year. Streetsblog and Streetfilms rely on individual donations, foundation support, and sponsorships and ads to produce […]

Streetsblog Needs Your Support Tonight to Keep Rolling in 2014

By Aaron Bialick |
Tonight at midnight marks the end of Streetsblog’s spring pledge drive, and we need your contributions to helps us stay on the beat for livable streets and sustainable transportation in San Francisco in 2014. We’re looking forward in the coming months to bringing you the details on the approaching launch of Bay Area Bike Share, advancing the […]

Mayor-Funded BeyondChron Attacks Wiener’s Transit Funding Measure

By Aaron Bialick |
BeyondChron editor Randy Shaw, who gets funding from the Mayor Ed Lee’s office for projects like the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, penned a predictable defense of Lee’s recent attack on Supervisor Scott Wiener’s transit funding ballot measure today. Shaw backed Lee’s decision to drop support for the vehicle license fee increase, and argued that Muni’s share of the […]