Today’s Headlines
- San Francisco Could Double Number of Scooters (SFChron)
- Braking Issue with FordGo Bikes (SFExaminer)
- Fatal Hit and Run in East Oakland (KTVU, SFGate)
- Distracted Driving Getting Worse (EastBayTimes)
- Transbay Still Has No Opening Date (Hoodline)
- Toll on Lombard Street (SFChron)
- The Scraper Team’s Advocacy (EastBayTimes)
- More on Pedaling the Oakland Estuary (SFChron)
- San Francisco’s Past Through a Walk on its Streets (SFChron)
- Letters: Hike Fines for Distracted Driving (EastBayTimes)
- Letters: Disappointed by Caltrain Bike Plans (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: It’s Time to Make Drivers Pay (SFChron)
