Today’s Headlines

San Francisco Could Double Number of Scooters (SFChron)

Braking Issue with FordGo Bikes (SFExaminer)

Fatal Hit and Run in East Oakland (KTVU, SFGate)

Distracted Driving Getting Worse (EastBayTimes)

Transbay Still Has No Opening Date (Hoodline)

Toll on Lombard Street (SFChron)

The Scraper Team’s Advocacy (EastBayTimes)

More on Pedaling the Oakland Estuary (SFChron)

San Francisco’s Past Through a Walk on its Streets (SFChron)

Letters: Hike Fines for Distracted Driving (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Disappointed by Caltrain Bike Plans (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: It’s Time to Make Drivers Pay (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA