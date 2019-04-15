Today’s Headlines

  • San Francisco Could Double Number of Scooters (SFChron)
  • Braking Issue with FordGo Bikes (SFExaminer)
  • Fatal Hit and Run in East Oakland (KTVU, SFGate)
  • Distracted Driving Getting Worse (EastBayTimes)
  • Transbay Still Has No Opening Date (Hoodline)
  • Toll on Lombard Street (SFChron)
  • The Scraper Team’s Advocacy (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Pedaling the Oakland Estuary (SFChron)
  • San Francisco’s Past Through a Walk on its Streets (SFChron)
  • Letters: Hike Fines for Distracted Driving (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Disappointed by Caltrain Bike Plans (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: It’s Time to Make Drivers Pay (SFChron)



  • Lombard St.? Make it a private street. Call it a day. Enough with fleecing folks out of a few bucks. That’s not going to solve the greater problem of cars crawling down the turns and twists all freakin’ day.