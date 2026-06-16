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Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 16

8:03 AM PDT on June 16, 2026
Headlines, June 16
  • Bay Area Public Transit Ridership Up for World Cup (KRON4)
  • BART Adds Late Night World Cup Service (APTA)
  • Anatomy of the SMART Train Landslide (PressDemocrat)
  • Oakland’s Strong Mayor Proposal (EastBayTimes)
  • Bill to Help Address Food Deserts/Insecurity (SFChron)
  • Driver Seriously Injures Cyclist in San Rafael (MarinIJ)
  • More Young People Killed in a Car Crash (EastBayTimes)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist on the Sidewalk Once (EastBayTimes)
  • How to Celebrate Juneteenth in Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Commentary: Vancouver Might Have Answer to the Housing Crisis (NYTimes)

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Today's Headlines

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