Streetsblog SF Moving into Video: How You Can Help us Do More

Lately, many people have come up to me at meetings and events to say how they read Streetsblog every day and view it as a primary news source. They tell me how much they appreciate our coverage. Thanks.

As Streetsblog San Francisco’s editor, those little interactions mean the world to me. So does the increase in donations from readers. As many of you are aware, Streetsblog is in the middle of a campaign drive to expand our operations in the Bay Area. One of our goals is to develop a local video channel, with our first San Francisco short below (to complement the videos from Streetsblogs in other cities).

Unfortunately, at the same time we have way more donors recently, we’re falling short on large donations, probably because the philanthropic world is understandably focused on the upcoming election. That’s left us with a bit of a funding gap. So if you are capable of giving, or giving more, we’d really appreciate it, especially as we gear up to expand coverage. Donate here or hit the button below:

Meanwhile, here’s my first local video attempt, called S.F. Transfers Suck. You can also check out Ren Zaro Fitzgerald’s excellent video about Bay Area Transit and the World Cup. Special thanks to our videographer-editor Errin Vasquez.

The video is below, but you can also see it at our Facebook Reels, the Streetsblog California TikTok, or YouTube Shorts. The video went live on these sites in the past couple of hours, and have already reached over 3,000 viewers. Short video allows us to reach thousands of people that don’t come to Streetsblog, but those videos aren’t free.