Muni Disabling Rear Doors on New Trains (NBCBayArea)

S.F. Delays Funding for New Trains Over Safety Concerns (KGO)

Are HSR Doubts Cooling Central Valley Housing? (ABC7)

People Struck on BART and Caltrain Tracks (MercNews, SFChron)

Senator Wiener Calls Out Offensive NIMBY Ad (SFExaminer)

Old Predictions of Inequity in San Francisco (SFChron)

Fence Around UN Plaza Fountain (SFWeekly)

Vision for Greenway from Berkeley to Bay Bridge (Berkeleyside)

Reactions to New Bike Lanes in San Jose (ABC7)

S.F. Supes Want Windfall to go to Affordable Housing (SFChron)

Another Hit-and-Run, San Jose (MercNews)

Commentary: Build Housing Near Jobs (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA