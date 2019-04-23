Today’s Headlines
- Muni Disabling Rear Doors on New Trains (NBCBayArea)
- S.F. Delays Funding for New Trains Over Safety Concerns (KGO)
- Are HSR Doubts Cooling Central Valley Housing? (ABC7)
- People Struck on BART and Caltrain Tracks (MercNews, SFChron)
- Senator Wiener Calls Out Offensive NIMBY Ad (SFExaminer)
- Old Predictions of Inequity in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Fence Around UN Plaza Fountain (SFWeekly)
- Vision for Greenway from Berkeley to Bay Bridge (Berkeleyside)
- Reactions to New Bike Lanes in San Jose (ABC7)
- S.F. Supes Want Windfall to go to Affordable Housing (SFChron)
- Another Hit-and-Run, San Jose (MercNews)
- Commentary: Build Housing Near Jobs (SFChron)
