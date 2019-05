Today’s Headlines

Julie Kirschbaum Made Head of Muni (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Declining BART Ridership (SFChron)

Transbay Beam Repairs Complete (Kron4)

More on 16th Street Red Lanes (Curbed)

Housing Bill Would Change Look of Wealthy Suburbs (SFChron)

Town by Town Fight on Housing Legislation (SFChron)

More on Mayor Breed’s Call for More Bike Lanes (SFChron)

More Tickets for Blocking Bike Lanes (SFExaminer, Curbed)

East Bay Apartment Projects (Berkeleyside)

San Jose Mayor Recovered Enough to Bike to Work (EastBayTimes)

New Bike and Ped Trails to Pittsburg BART (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Restructure SFMTA (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA