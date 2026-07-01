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today's headlines

Headlines, July 1

8:20 AM PDT on July 1, 2026
Headlines, July 1
  • AC Transit Fares Going Up (Berkeleyside)
  • Ferry Fares Going Up (VoiceofSF)
  • More on Transit and World Cup (SFChron, DailyJournal)
  • More on New Laws, Including on Transit Zoning and Waymo (SFGate)
  • Lime Scooters Goes Public (SFStandard)
  • Can’t See? You can Probably Still Drive Legally (EastBayTimes)
  • S.F’s Entertainment Zones Flourishing (SFChron)
  • Inner Sunset Hoping for a Downtown Style Revamp (SFStandard)
  • Berkeley Will Close Streets for 4th of July (Berkeleyside)
  • How to Get Around on the 4th (SFChron)
  • Rod Diridon Memorial Recalls Santa Clara County Transit Legend (SJSpotlight)

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today's headlines

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